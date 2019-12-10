WATKINS, L. Wayne, 79, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his beloved home, Aberdeen in St. Stephens Church. Wayne served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1960 until 1964 in Scotland and the Mediterranean. He was an active member of St. Stephens Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith R. Watkins; and stepdaughter, Barbara Donahue. He is survived by his wife, Betsy Watkins; children, Melanie W. Sanders (Todd) and Michael W. Watkins (Amy); stepgrandson, Christopher C. Graham (Amanda); three stepgreat-grandchildren; and two brothers, Peter Watkins (Brenda) and David Watkins (Debbie). A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stephens Baptist Church or Clan Leatherneck Society.View online memorial
