WATKINS, Mary Frances (known as Mother Watkins), 94, of Kenbridge, Va., a native of Prince Edward County, passed peacefully on January 23, 2020, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dr. Haywood R. Watkins. She is survived by her children, Ann Neely (Harold), Amenta Crouch (Cornelius), Gale Hudson (David) and Haywood Watkins Jr. (Zelma); 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew's Baptist Church, Kenbridge, Virginia. Rev. Kevin Robinson, pastor. Family and friends will be received between 10 and 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church that led you to Jesus Christ and ministers to your hearts. Remains rest at Wilson Funeral Home in Keysville, Virginia. Acknowledgments can be sent to francesneely@me.com.View online memorial
