WATSON, DANIEL

WATSON, Daniel "Danny" Wesley, 72, of Richmond, Va., passed away May 22, 2020. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Dan Watson and Jane Cecchini Blalock. Danny is survived by his wife of 43 years, Vicki Watson; son, Bernie Watson (Kerri); daughters, Leslie Chlebowski and Katie Engel (Matt); brother, Michael Watson; sister, Teresa Watson; as well as five grandchildren, Cole Chlebowski, Taylor and Justin Watson, Emery Lynn and Graham Engel. His passions were his family, reading, spending time on the Potomac River, renovating homes and probably his greatest joy came from the game of golf. He made many cherished friends both on the golf course and as a 40-year member of the RAC and JCC gyms. Danny loved to travel, finding eclectic places off of the beaten path to stay and visit. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

