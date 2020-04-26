WATSON, Harold Thomas "Tommy" Jr., passed away the evening of March 24, 2020. He was 68 years old. Born August 29, 1951, in McEwen, Tenn., Tommy's life was filled with amazing experiences and accomplishments, all of which paled in comparison to his deep and abiding love for his family. In 1989, Tommy was elected a member of the Truck and Tractor Pulling Hall of Fame, marking one of the more believable stories in a career highlighted by truly unbelievable events. Tommy played in bands throughout the Midwest and held a number of jobs before going to work for the Pinkerton Tobacco Company, where he would go on to manage thousands of special events including tractor pulls, monster truck shows, country concert tours and fishing tournaments. Despite an amazing and varied career, Tommy would say his proudest accomplishments were his children, whom he loved dearly and supported unconditionally. Tommy never met a stranger and never failed to have something to say, whether anyone wanted to hear it or not. He often said his one regret in life was not getting to spend more time with Anthony Hopkins, whom he once nearly ran over with his car. Tommy is survived by his children, Tres and Sara; his grandchildren, Finn and Keegan; his partner of many years, Robin Sebastian, her daughter, Jessie and granddaughter, Raider; his mother, Lillie Watson; two brothers, four sisters and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Sr.; and his sisters, Joan and Emily Ann. A celebration of Tommy's life will be held later in the year in Paducah, Ky.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…