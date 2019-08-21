WATSON, Laura Tate, 81, of Buford, Ga., went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Frank (Lannie) Watson; daughter, Karen Phillips; granddaughter, Sarah Phillips; son-in-law, Gary Phillips; sisters, Audrey Barker and Joyce Hill; and multiple nieces and nephews. Laura loved traveling with her family and was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was the heart and soul of her family and will be greatly missed. Visitation will take place at Woody Funeral Home-Parham on August 21, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. The chapel service will take place on Thursday, at 11 a.m. with a procession to follow at Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial