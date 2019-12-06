WATSON, ROBERT SR.

WATSON, Robert Cary Sr., died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Manteo, North Carolina. Born on August 28, 1946, in Richmond, Virginia, he was the son of the late William N. Watson Sr. and the late Thelma Pate Watson; and was also preceded in death by his son, Robert Cary Watson Jr. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Farrell Watson; daughter, Lindsey A. Watson; son, Thomas Pate Watson; and brother, William N. Watson Jr. Bobby loved his extended family, including his brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and cousins. He attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute until returning home to Richmond to join his father in the family business at Hamilton Paper Corporation. Through his singular actions, Hamilton Paper merged with Acme Paper and Supply Company, based in Savage, Maryland, in 1991. Bobby continued to manage the Richmond division until his retirement in 2009. Having owned the original Hamilton Paper building, he and his brother converted the warehouse into one of the first residential apartment buildings in Richmond's historic Manchester District, thereby changing the landscape of one of the city's oldest neighborhoods. His hobbies included playing the drums, especially as a member of several local Richmond bands. He also discovered the challenging joy of boating thanks to his father's love of the Chesapeake Bay, and frequented the Northern Neck, Tidewater and Outer Banks areas over the years aboard several different fishing yachts. Bobby cared about everyone he met, gave to anyone seeking prudent counsel, a hearty laugh or shelter from the storm. His passions ran deep and wide, whether they be his family, his friends, his employees, his boats, his music or his dogs. Because he was more than just these things, he knew that the secret of life is to embrace what you love and to share them generously. He did that better than most because it came naturally to him. He affected everyone he met in some way, big or small, to the extent that they never forgot the man behind the heart. He impacted many lives with his actions simply by being who he was meant to be. And he more than lived up to that vision. Anyone who knew Bobby was touched by his magic and would never be the same as before. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry St., Richmond.View online memorial
