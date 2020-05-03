WATSON, William Barnhill, Sr., passed away on April 27, 2020, after a short illness. Born on December 21, 1929, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Edward and Jennie Watson, he was the widower of Winnie C. Watson. He is survived by two brothers, Kenneth Watson of Massachusetts, Ronald Watson of Florida; daughter, Donna Whitmore (Keith) of Richmond, Va.; son, William Barnhill "Barney" Watson Jr. (Sherry) of Littleton, N.C.; two surviving grandchildren, Sean Eppers (Cristina) of Wenatchee, Wash. and Jennifer Kiser of Manteo, N.C.; two surviving great-grandchildren, Rebecca Kiser and Andrew Jay Kiser of Carrollton, Va.; plus a number of nieces and nephews. Mr. Watson was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and retired from AT&T after 30-plus years. The family would like to thank the staff of the Bloom Center in Emporia, Va., for their excellent care during his last years. Per his wishes, he was cremated and will receive a U.S. Navy Burial at Sea service. No other service is scheduled.View online memorial
