WATTS, DEBORAH

WATTS, Mrs. Deborah, age 70, of Richmond, departed this life November 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Watts. She is survived by one daughter, Yvette Lopez (Pedro); one son, Carlos Watts; four grandchildren, Nia and Nathan Perkins and Pedro and Gabrielle Lopez; one sister, Mildred Gresham; two brothers, Larry Whitaker (Zenaida) and Jerome Whitaker (Jenny); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Krishna Arrington; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Rev. Derek Lewis officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

