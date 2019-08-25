WAYLAND, Charles A., 89, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; children, Forrest Wayland (Deborah), Elizabeth Wayland and Catherine Tharp (J.B.); grandchildren, Taylor, Coleman, Joshua and Owen; and his brother, the Rev. David Wayland (Ginny). He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, attended RPI (VCU) and Virginia Tech and was a member of Bon Air Rotary, Kairos Prison Ministry, Order of St. Luke's Healing Ministry, St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Cursillo and Life Long Learning Institute. Charlie was an incredible photographer. The memorial service will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Church at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, followed by a reception and visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 2040 McCrae Road, Bon Air, Va. 23235.View online memorial