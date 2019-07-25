WAYMACK, Cynthia Ann, 56, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Waymack. She is survived by her mother, Blanche Waymack; several cousins, very close friends and her co-workers in the lab at Johnston-Willis Hospital who were like her family. She graduated from James Madison University and loved spending time at the beach with her family and good friends. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial