WEATHERFORD, Laura Jane Smith, 86, of Henrico, Va., passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James E. Weatherford Sr.; parents, Ira James Smith Sr. and Ada May Howell Smith; siblings, Nellie May Smith, Ruby Ellis (Jacob), Ira "Buck" Smith Jr. (Mildred), Thelma "Tootsie" Williamson (Cleve), Alice Wright (Lindon) Stutts (Odell) and Ernest Smith (Vivian); and son, James Weatherford Jr. (Rae). Laura is survived by her children, Roy White, Carolyn White Greene (Floyd), Donald Weatherford, Kenneth Weatherford and Brian Weatherford (Nancy); grandchldren, Jacob Weatherford (Kasey Bradner), Cody Weatherford, Morgan Weatherford, James Weatherford III, Tyler Weatherford, Brandi Weatherford, Donnie Weatherford, DJ Weatherford, Stephanie Greene Hussey (Thomas) and Chad Greene; great-grandchildren, Maria Weatherford, Gunnar Kent Weatherford, Liora Hussey and Garrett Hussey; sisters, Lois Albritton (Calvin) Pace (Floyd) and Barbara Melton (Rudy); and numerous nephews and nieces. Early in her secretarial career, Laura worked at the Federal Reserve Bank, and she later retired from the Internal Revenue Service where her organizational skills and strong work ethic shone through. People were attracted to her kind nature and loving spirit, even to the point that passersby would strike up friendly conversations with her. Family was her priority, and she generously lavished them with love and compliments. She will be missed by all who experienced the blessing of spending time with this lovely lady. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va. 23453 www.OperationSmile.org.View online memorial
