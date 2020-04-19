WEATHERFORD, Laura Jane Smith, 86, of Henrico, Va., passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James E. Weatherford Sr.; parents, Ira James Smith Sr. and Ada May Howell Smith; son, James Weatherford Jr. (Rae), and siblings, Nellie May Smith, Ruby Ellis (Jacob), Ira "Buck" Smith Jr. (Mildred), Thelma "Tootsie" Williamson (Cleve), Alice Wright (Lindon) Stutts (Odell) and Ernest Smith (Vivian). Laura is survived by her children, Roy White, Carolyn White Greene (Floyd), Donald Weatherford, Kenneth Weatherford and Brian Weatherford (Nancy); grandchildren, Stephanie Greene Hussey (Thomas), Chad Greene, James Weatherford III, Tyler Weatherford, Jacob Weatherford (Kasey Bradner), Brandi Weatherford, Donnie Weatherford and DJ Weatherford; four great-grandchildren, Liora Hussey, Garrett Hussey, Maria Weatherford and Gunnar Kent Weatherford; sisters, Lois Albritton (Calvin) Pace (Floyd) and Barbara Melton (Rudy); and numerous nephews and nieces. Early in her secretarial career, Laura worked at the Federal Reserve Bank, and she later retired from the Internal Revenue Service, where her organizational skills and strong work ethic shone through. People were attracted to her kind nature and loving spirit, even to the point that passersby would strike up friendly conversations with her. Family was her priority, and she generously lavished them with love and compliments. She will be missed by all who experienced the blessing of spending time with this lovely lady. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Operation Smile so that others might have smiles as beautiful as hers: Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va. 23453, www.OperationSmile.org.View online memorial
