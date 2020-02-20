WEATHERSPOON, Lisa Bullock, passed away February 17, 2020, at the age of 50, in the company of her loving family at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Hospital after a short, but hard fought battle with lung cancer. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Bullock; and her brother, Wade Murphy. She is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Weatherspoon; her children, KJ Weatherspoon, Zackery Weatherspoon; her mother, Martha Lane; her mother and father-in law, Cindee and Richard Linthicum; her siblings, Martha Sue Mann, Dale Murphy, Dennis Bullock, Jamie Karabiac; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family asks in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Lisa's name. Our family will receive friends at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, on Friday, February 21, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. This will precede her memorial service which will be held Saturday, February 22, at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 11342 Hillcrest Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
