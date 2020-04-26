WEAVER, ALMA

WEAVER, Alma Jane Schrock, 86, formerly of Amelia, widow of Clarence M. Weaver, passed away peacefully April 24, 2020. Alma was born January 14, 1934 in Hartville, Ohio and was a member of Hocking Hills Mennonite Church, Logan, Ohio. She is fondly remembered by her seven sons and their families, Noah of Logan, Ohio, Phil and Esther of Logan, Ohio, David and Judy of Lunenburg, Dan and Marvetta of Logan, Ohio, Sam and Grace of Logan, Ohio, Joe and Janel of Amelia, Paul and Marlene of Amelia; 31 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 11 siblings. She was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, one grandchild and three siblings. Mrs. Weaver was a devoted wife and mother to her seven sons and will be remembered for her sweet godly example, her love of nature and the simple things of life. A private family burial will be held Thursday, in the Pilgrim Mennonite Church Cemetery, Amelia. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Alma Weaver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.