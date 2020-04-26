WEAVER, Alma Jane Schrock, 86, formerly of Amelia, widow of Clarence M. Weaver, passed away peacefully April 24, 2020. Alma was born January 14, 1934 in Hartville, Ohio and was a member of Hocking Hills Mennonite Church, Logan, Ohio. She is fondly remembered by her seven sons and their families, Noah of Logan, Ohio, Phil and Esther of Logan, Ohio, David and Judy of Lunenburg, Dan and Marvetta of Logan, Ohio, Sam and Grace of Logan, Ohio, Joe and Janel of Amelia, Paul and Marlene of Amelia; 31 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 11 siblings. She was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, one grandchild and three siblings. Mrs. Weaver was a devoted wife and mother to her seven sons and will be remembered for her sweet godly example, her love of nature and the simple things of life. A private family burial will be held Thursday, in the Pilgrim Mennonite Church Cemetery, Amelia. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…