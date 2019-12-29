WEAVER, Ann (Callihan), 90, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019. Mrs. Weaver was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on August 8, 1929, to the late John Garrett Callihan and Jessie (Howell). Ann graduated from West Virginia University in 1951 with a Master's degree in education. She was united in marriage to Clyde M. Weaver on May 30, 1952. The couple settled in Newport News, where they raised a family and lived for 60 years. Ann pursued a teaching career that began in West Virginia and ended in Newport News, where she retired from teaching sixth grade at Orcutt Baptist Church in 1988. She served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and a reading tutor for many years after retirement. Ann was a true patriot who loved her country. She enjoyed the beach, her friends, reading, birthday celebrations, competitive card games, Christmas, smiles and laughs. Most of all, she loved her children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Clyde M. Weaver; and her brother, John Garrett Callihan Jr. Mrs. Weaver eventually relocated to the Richmond area to be near family, where she lived for the last four years. Ann was a devoted wife and a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be sorely missed by all. Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Rebecca Ann Weaver of Littleton, Colo., Nancy Ann Leach and her husband, Jeff, and Morty Weaver and his wife, Melanie, all of the Richmond area. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. A memorial service will follow in the chapel at the same location beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to RAMPS, 1114 Westbriar Drive, Richmond, Va. 23238.View online memorial
