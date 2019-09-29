WEAVER, BETTY LOU

WEAVER, Betty Lou Dickerson, 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away September 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper David "JD" Weaver; her parents, James and Mabel Dickerson; and two sisters, Joyce Bolton and Doris Owens. She is survived by her two sons, Forrest and Stephen Gardner; two daughters, Angela and Regina Weaver; three grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Dickerson; and two sisters, Juanita Luck and Rose Marie Robeson. Betty retired from C&O Railroad. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, September 30, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, with the funeral service to start at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.

