WEAVER, Carl George Krieger, 81, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Hopewell, Va., on April 21, 1938, and was the son of the late Frank Curtis and Adelia (Krieger) Weaver. Carl was a finance professor at James Madison University. Prior to his retirement in 1996, he served as the director of the MBA program at JMU. He graduated from Washington and Lee University, VCU and received his Ph.D. from Florida State. After retiring from JMU, he studied ranching and worked with Hereford cattle on his farm in Rockingham County. Carl is survived by his wife, Agnes (Massie) Weaver of Bridgewater; two children, Kathryn Weaver Marks and husband, Kyle Marks, of Linville and Craig Weaver and wife, Jill Dunlap Weaver, of Puerto Morelos, Mexico; three grandchildren, Bridget White, Isabella White and Sam Weick; and a great-grandson, John Weick. All services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.View online memorial
