WEAVER, Chad Edward, passed away on July 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and an aunt. He is survived by his loving wife, Audrey; two children, Elizabeth and Matthew; parents, Larry and Linda; sister, Cyndi; nieces, Rebekah, Bethany and Hannah; nephew, Ethan; mother-in-law, Debi Driver (Jed); father-in-law, Mark Stewart (Cindy); sister-in-law, Leslie; aunts, Gina Ginn (Kelly), Connie Reeves; uncles, David Weaver (Reba) and Jerry Weaver. Chad loved the Lord, muscle cars and all things about aviation. He never met a stranger and could always make people laugh. He was a graduate of North Carolina State University and worked for the Virginia Department of Aviation. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8. A Celebration of Life will be held at New Bridge Baptist Church, 5701 Elko Road, Sandston, Va., on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 1622 E. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23228.