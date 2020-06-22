WEAVER, MARY MARIE

WEAVER, Mary Marie Jackson, 97, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, June 14, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory two devoted children, John Weaver and Essie M. Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, where a walk-through viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service is private. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARY WEAVER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.