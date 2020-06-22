WEAVER, Mary Marie Jackson, 97, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, June 14, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory two devoted children, John Weaver and Essie M. Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, where a walk-through viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service is private. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARY WEAVER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.