WEAVER, ROBERT SR.

WEAVER, Robert Bland Sr., passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020. Robert was predeceased by his parents, Carroll and Queenie Weaver; and his beloved wife of 68 years, Virginia. He was also predeceased by five grandchildren, Virginia Ashley Proctor, Eden Elizabeth Proctor, Carter Bland Proctor, Mary Elizabeth Proctor and James Thomas Proctor; one great-grandchild, Carter James Proctor. Robert is survived by his daughters, Ruth Ann Lanham (Lewis), Martha W. Wilkerson (Phil), Patricia Lynn Proctor (Frank); and a son, R. Bland Weaver Jr. (Joy); 11 grandchildren, Kevin Lanham (Debbie), Adrianne Lanham (April), Robert Lanham (Kate), Jennifer Jones (Keith), Emily Martin (Wade), Rebekah Mothershead (Ronnie), Robert Proctor (Adrienne), Colin Proctor (Kelli), Robyn Proctor, Elias Webb and Zachary Webb; 14 great-grandchildren, Cullen Jones, Camden Jones, Brennen Proctor, Cadhan Proctor, Reagan Proctor, Dannon Proctor, Quinlan Proctor, Rylee Proctor, Dylan Proctor, Miller Proctor, Cooper Martin, Grace Martin, Chloe Mothershead and Ronnie Mothershead; sister-in-law, Jane Kaufelt; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving Robert are his two angels who provided such loving care for him, Anita Singh and Rose Mary Lofton. Robert owned an automotive repair station in downtown Richmond for 46 years. He took great pride in providing quality and honest service for his loyal customers. Robert's greatest legacy is his love and devotion to Christ, family and friends and his dedication to Jahnke Road Baptist Church, where he was a charter memeber. Serving as a deacon and teaching Sunday school were two of Robert's favorite duties. He was a pillar of integrity to all who ever knew him. He was a quiet, unassuming man who set a good example for us to follow. A loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. We already miss you so much and we were all privileged to have you in our lives. Christ be with you. May your memory be eternal. The family will receive guests from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Jahnke Road Baptist Church, 6023 Jahnke Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Robert to Jahnke Road Baptist Church.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Visitation begins.
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Visitation begins.
Mar 5
Celebration of Life
Thursday, March 5, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Jahnke Road Baptist Church
6023 Jahnke Road
Richmond, VA 23225
6023 Jahnke Road
Richmond, VA 23225
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Celebration of Life begins.
