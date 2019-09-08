WEBB, Betty "Betty Pat" Patterson Lewis, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Birk Lewis and Belle Friend Bragg Lewis; husband, Harry Franklin Webb Jr.; sister, George Anne Lewis Hart and brother-in-law, Dr. Kirby Thompson Hart Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Terrell Webb Fenessy and son-in-law, John Douglas Fenessy J.D.; nephew, Kirby Thompson Hart III and wife, Carole Clarke Hart; great-nephews, Daniel Christopher and Jason Thompson Hart. Betty Pat was born and reared in Petersburg, Va., where she met her beloved husband, Harry Franklin. Their shared passion of water drew them to the ocean and rivers of Virginia and the Carolinas, where they enjoyed boating and fishing with family and friends. Betty Pat enjoyed life and being with people of all ages and in later years divided her time between those in Petersburg and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. She was a very active, social, Southern lady whose essence came from her love of God and country - and a heritage that she deeply cherished. She was a devoted member of Second Presbyterian Church, a member of the Cockade City Garden Club, where she was president from 1968 to 1970 and member of Petersburg Garden Club, where she was awarded the Garden Club of Virginia prestigious horticulture award in 2001. Only five of these awards had been given throughout the Commonwealth. She had a creative flair for painting, playing bridge and especially loved being outdoors and gardening. She was an avid sports fan who loved North Carolina and Virginia teams as well as the Washington Redskins. Betty Pat was a special lady with a wonderful sense of humor and thoroughly enjoyed life to the fullest. The family would like to thank Pam Lauter, Normita Pollard and Michelle Taylor for their heartfelt love and caregiving. Funeral arrangements are through J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home in Petersburg, Va. Services will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, 419 West Washington Street, Petersburg, Va. 23803, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. Interment to follow in Blandford Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Petersburg Country Club. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial