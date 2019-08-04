WEBB, Florence Josephine, 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., entered eternal rest Friday, August 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Billy Myers. She is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Paul D. Webb. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 7, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Online condolences can be left at www.monaghanfunerals.com.View online memorial