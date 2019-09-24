WEBB, Michael Lynn, 59, of Henrico, passed away too soon on September 18, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Mike was a loving and dedicated husband and best friend to his wife, Tammy, as well as an amazing father to his daughters, Lauren Packett (Adam), Kelly Matheny, Mika Webb and Rebecca Webb. He was the proud Pepaw of his three grandsons, Landon, Eli and Owen. Mike lived a selfless life full of adventure. He and his dad jokes will be forever missed by his family, friends and beloved beagle, Maci. The family will hold a private service and asks that in lieu of flowers, please carry out a random act of kindness to brighten another's day.View online memorial