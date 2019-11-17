WEBBER, Cristie Jean, 62, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on November 11, 2019. Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband, Jesse Webber; her sons, Joshua Wilburn and Grayson Webber; sisters, Connie Sullivan, Karen Jackson, Frankie Morris; her church family and a host of friends. Cristie loved to sing and she is now singing with angels. She was a true light in this world, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Calvary Chapel Of Mechanicsville 7193 Stonewall Pkwy., Mechanicsville.View online memorial