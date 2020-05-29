WEBBER, LARRY

WEBBER, Larry A. On May 22, 2020, Larry A. Weber succumbed to his health issues at the age of 66. As a husband, brother and father, he will be greatly missed. Larry retired from DGSC after 40 years of dedicated service. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise Wood; and is survived by his wife, Phyllis; son, John (Lisa); three grandchildren; and sisters, Libby Robinson and Deborah Bridger. Memorial to be determined at a later date.

