WEBER, Brenda, age 53, died Friday, August 23, 2019, at her residence. Born in Richmond, Va., she was a daughter of the late Phyllis Uzel and Walter Thomas Childrey Jr. Brenda had an unbelievable crocheting ability. She loved her grandchildren passionately and picked them up from school every day in "Grandma's School Bus." She was a great cook and maintained an open-door policy at supper time. We will all miss her bright smile and warm hugs every day. She was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Childrey III. Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Ron Weber; children, Brooke Witten (Rob) of Chesterfield, Va., Ashley Semones (Scott) of Myrtle Beach, Chris Brogan (Ciarra) of Myrtle Beach and Andy Weber of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Christopher, Mike and Breonna; three siblings, Patty Loy, Pamela Gavin and Vernon Martin; and a sister-in-law, Eileen Weber. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 26, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.