WEBSTER, Edna Shute, 91, of Midlothian, Va., died peacefully in the arms of her Savior on May 6, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Joan Goebel (Robert) and Ellen Heatwole (Jimmy); grandchildren, Clay Tyree, Cody Tyree and Casey Tyree. Edna was a member of Woodlake UMC, 15640 Hampton Park Drive, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Memorial contributions may be sent to the church. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
