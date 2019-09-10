WEEKS, Claudia Loth, 68, of Henrico, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. Claudia enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening and traveling. She loved being with family, especially around the holiday season and Christmas time. Claudia was preceded in death by her parents, William Albert Loth and Virginia Grasberger Loth; and brother, Christopher Lee Loth. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Donald Wayne Weeks; sons, Sean Christopher Weeks (Lindsey) and William Tanner Weeks (Kelly); Claudia was "Grammie" to Evey Kathleen Weeks, Hazel Virginia Weeks, Thomas Wayne Weeks; and sister to Barbara Loth O'Brien (Michael), Frances Loth Marchant, Norma Virginia Loth, Stuart Conrad Loth, William Albert Loth Jr. (Sandra). Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Funeral services will at 11 a.m on Friday, September 13, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.View online memorial