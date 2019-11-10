WEIGAND, FRANKLIN JR.

WEIGAND, Franklin Edward Jr., 84, peacefully ended his journey in this life on October 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Edward Weigand Sr.; and his mother, Wilma Mae Fierbaugh; and his sister, Saundra Weigand Nichols. He is survived by his wife, Betty Mayes Hecht; his daughter, Virginia Clark Rogers (David); his sister, Dorothea Weigand Kidney (Roger); his stepchildren, Margaret Myrick Wittig (Joe) and Joseph William Hecht Sr.; and his grandchildren, Wells Benjamin Rogers, Virginia Katherine Rogers, David Edward Rogers, Morgan Clary Myrick, Joseph William Hecht Jr. and Kelsey Anne Hecht. Frank was a kind man, a gentle soul, a man of great integrity, a man who loved and served his country. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Towers Retirement Community, 350 Hioaks Road, Richmond, Va. 23225 or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike #303, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235 or the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org. There will be a memorial service on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 11300 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113.View online memorial