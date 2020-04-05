WEIGEL, Kathryn "Kit" Caldwell, 73, of Hopewell, Va., died Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Mrs. Weigel was editor of the Quartermaster Professional Bulletin at the U.S. Army Quartermaster Center and School, Fort Lee, and had edited The Hopewell News. Mrs. Weigel created Hopewell's quarterly City Currents newsletter in the spring of 2005, and she wrote for the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Heritage Rivers magazine. She taught at John Tyler Community College and at Virginia State University, where she was an assistant professor. Her volunteer work included helping found the Hooray for Hopewell festival and serving on numerous charity and community-based boards. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John Henry Weigel III; their two children, Anna W. Thomas, her husband, Jesse and children, Miles and Penelope, all of Williamsburg and John Clark Weigel, his wife, Katie O'Dowd and child, Jack, all of Washington D.C.; brother, Claud R. Caldwell Jr. of Augusta, Ga.; nephews, Claud R. Caldwell III of Tignal, Ga. and John David Caldwell of Lawndale, N.C.; niece, Kathryn A. Caldwell, her husband, Joe Crookston and daughter, Josanna, all of Ithaca, N.Y.; great-niece, Larissa Brittingham, all of Augusta, Ga.; and numerous cousins. A service in witness to her resurrection is tentatively scheduled for September 2020. In lieu of flowers, those who would like to honor her memory may make contributions to their favorite charity, First Presbyterian Church of Hopewell, Va. or Al-Anon. Blessings.View online memorial
