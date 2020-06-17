WELCH, Donald Ray, 85, went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020. He is survived by his brothers, David, George and Jerry; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Virginia; and wives, Shirley and Lucille; and brother, Charles. Don worked for Peoples Life Insurance for numerous years. Don played baseball (his great love) for the Air Force in Milano, Italy. The family wishes to thank the staff at the McGuire Veterans Hospice Unit for their kindness and help, especially Tom, when the family could not visit due to COVID-19.View online memorial
