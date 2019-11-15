WELCH, Rizpah, 99, of Richmond, Va., entered into eternal rest on October 27, 2019, at Westport Nursing Facility. She was the daughter of the late Harvey M. Jones and Annie L. Sampson. She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Bruce Welch; five brothers, Harvey Jr., Willie, Hillary, George and Frederick; and her sisters, Gladys Taylor and Emma Beach. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted family; three sisters, Mildred Quick, Sadie Miller and Lois Hunter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews, and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Philip's Episcopal Church. Interment will follow at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Brook Road, Richmond, Va. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of Mcclenny and Watkins Funeral Service. You may sign the guest register at www.mcclennyfuneralservice.inc.View online memorial