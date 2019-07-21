WELCH, Thomas Monroe, passed peacefully at home on July 12, 2019. He was born in 1939, and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. As a student at Central High school, he was active in the ROTC and theater, and claimed to have brought down the house as Henry Higgins in the school production of My Fair Lady. He attended Wesleyan College in Connecticut, where he graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in English. In 1960, after enlisting in the Army, he was assigned to the Defense Language Institute, where he learned Romanian through immersion. Decades later, he would astonish any unwitting Romanians he encountered by speaking it fluently to them. He was stationed at NSA for two years, and even 50 years after, he delighted in never telling his son what he had done there. After his service, he attended the University of Kansas, where he earned his Ph.D. with a dissertation on John Keats, and met the love of his life, Mary Virginia Gilboy. They were married in 1969, and moved to Richmond in 1972 to teach English at VCU. Their son Paul was born in 1977. A few years later, Mary became ill with breast cancer, which she would battle until her death in 1991. Tom never remarried. In the early 1980s, he went to work for the Defense Department, where he designed educational materials and training courses until his retirement in 1997. Tom loved travel and the outdoors. He climbed extensively in the Shenandoah, and hiked mountains from Rainer in Washington, to Ben Nevis in Scotland, to Huang Shan in China. He also reveled in language, particularly poetry, and was able to quote vast swathes of verse from many eras. He enjoyed puzzles, especially solving the New York Times Sunday crossword with Paul whenever he came to visit. He doted on his granddaughter Laerke, and was indefatigable in his cheer as they played round after round of guessing games. As Wordsworth said, it is "the little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and love" which best show who we are, and all who knew Tom well understood his generosity of spirit. He is survived by his brother, William; son, Paul; daughter-in-law, Dorthe; and granddaughter, Laerke Mary. A small ceremony for family and friends will be held in the autumn.View online memorial