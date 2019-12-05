WELDON, PEARL

WELDON, Mrs. Pearl, age 103, of Richmond, departed this life November 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Weldon. She is survived by one daughter, Ruby Moore; four grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave. Funeral services will be held Friday, 12 noon, at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary St., where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Earl Brown, pastor, officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Friday.

