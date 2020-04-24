WELLFORD, Ernest Penn, of Richmond died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, following a brief illness and hospitalization. He looked forward to celebrating his 92nd birthday in May. Mr. Wellford is survived by his spouse of 67 years, Rebecca Pilcher Wellford of Richmond; daughters Nancy Wellford Markon (John) of Midlothian, Rebecca Pilcher Wellford of Doswell, and Laura Simmons Chicklo (Jay) of Midlothian; and grandchildren Michael Ernest Turner of Glen Allen, Kathryn Wellford Stewart of Merchantville, N.J., Elizabeth Markon Oakland (Milo) of Charlottesville, and Tyler James Chicklo of Midlothian. Great grandchildren Michael Mason Turner and Zoe Francis Oakland are also blessed to have known him. Mr. Wellford was born on Mother's Day in 1928, the second of three sons of Norvell Warren Wellford and Hawes Penn Wellford of Roanoke. He was predeceased by older brother Norvell Warren Wellford, Jr., and is survived by younger brother Corbin Langhorne Wellford of Oriental, N.C. Mr. Wellford was a 1952 graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute where he studied mechanical engineering. He worked throughout central Virginia as an engineer and manager of mining operations, finishing his career at Feldspar, Inc., in 1993. After retirement, he pursued a rewarding second career as a beloved school bus driver for Chesterfield County. Remembered for his warm, winning ways, Ernie was called Dodad by family and others familiar with his handyman skills. It was not uncommon to find a hole newly drilled or a wire strategically glued to the walls of his home. Ernie loved a good short-cut! What he saw as functional and efficient, others might view as aesthetically challenged, his "destructive piddling" even prompting young grandson Michael to report, "Granny! Granny! Dodad is breaking your house!" A Michael Podesta graphic daughter Nancy chose for his birthday celebrates heaven's take on "home maintenance" and the many DIY projects they shared: "Unless the Lord builds the house, he who builds it labors in vain." -- Psalm 127:1 Dodad's helping hands weren't just for fixing things. Granddaughter Kathryn remembers him reciting "Hey, Diddle Diddle" while holding her hand, circling the yard and laughing as "the dish ran away with the spoon". Pure joy! Ernie greeted bad golf shots with a smile, rarely passed up a chance to tease, and was prone to telling a tall tale or two. As a young girl, daughter Rebecca introduced him to friends saying, "This is my father. Don't believe a word he says!" Generous in spirit and also with his resources, Ernie once gave a car to an inner city man in need. Inspired by Dodad's heart for sharing, grandson Tyler emptied his own bank to provide money for gas. Life's lessons are truly caught more than taught. Sixteen-year-old Ernie loved doing loops and dives in the old Piper Cub of his high school days. Sixty-six-year-old Dodad sent granddaughter Liz flying on the "wild, wild swing" he built and hung from a tall tree at Weyburn. Her love for grandfather and swing translated to a t-shirt drawing of him pushing her high over Rattlesnake Creek, screaming in fear and delight. With patient access restricted nationwide, only daughter Laurie was able to minister in person at Ernie's bedside. A final shared memory was of faithful golden retriever Webster waiting to greet him with wagging tail and welcoming grin upon his return "home." Ernie will continue to be loved and missed by all. Arrangements by Bliley's Funeral Homes. Private burial in Westhampton Memorial Park, 2 p.m., May 13. Live stream video for those kept at home by the COVID-19 health emergency. https://livestream.com/accounts/7787388/events/9097103. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations go to Healing for the Nations, 11129 Air Park Road, Ashland, Va. 23005.View online memorial
