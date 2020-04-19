WELLMAN, Betty Mae, 84, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020. Betty was born on December 30, 1935, in East Liverpool, Ohio and grew up on Wheeling Island, W.Va. She obtained her nursing degree at Ohio Valley General Hospital before eloping and moving to Richmond, Va. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Richard Wellman; parents, Edward William Smith and Florence Louise Riddle Smith; three brothers, Charles A. Smith, Robert W. Smith and John E. Smith; and one sister, Mary E. Smith Rickards. She is survived by her brother, Thomas J. Smith (Sue); three children, Cathy Wellman Fechino (Steven), David Ray Wellman (Luanne) and Tammy Wellman Garber (Steve); nine grandchildren, Ryan Gentry, Heather Beasley (Kevin), Holly Toomey (James), Mandy Wellman (Lonnie Farmer), David Wellman (Tracy), Rebecca Fechino (Jarred Barnes), Kevin Garber, Nathan Garber and Nicholas Fechino; and 10 great-grandchildren, Keagan, Lillianah, Zoey, Trent, Makenna, Jake, Hunter, Tucker, Luke and Blakely; and numerous nephews and nieces. Betty was an active member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church for as many years as her health would allow. Betty loved her family and supported many of their activities and pursuits. She also cherished her friends and her daily mall walks at Chesterfield Towne Center. She was her happiest at her home away from home at Surfside Beach, S.C., where countless family memories were made. Betty loved cooking and baking, gardening, reading and traveling. She also enjoyed collecting dolls and building dollhouses and especially loved to be able to share her hobbies with her grandchildren. As much as we would like to have a service for all friends and family, due to the governor's order, the service will be limited to immediate family and livestreamed 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, https://livestream.com/accounts/7787388/events/9089025 for all, followed by a private burial in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, www.stlukesrva.org. Arrangements provided by Bliley's-Chippenham. Online condolences can be received at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
Service information
Apr 21
Betty Mae Wellman Livestream Service
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before the Betty Mae Wellman Livestream Service begins.
