WELLMAN, LT. COL. LARRY, USAF (RET.)

WELLMAN, Lt. Col. Larry Neal, USAF (Ret.), died on September 7, 2019, in Gainesville, Va. He was born in Louisa, Ky., on November 20, 1936, and grew up in Ft. Gay, W.Va., where he excelled in baseball and basketball. He played baseball for WVU and received a B.S. degree in dairy technology. After college, he entered the Air Force, where he spent 20 years, receiving among other awards the Meritorious Service Award and a Bronze Star. He received his M.S. in logistics from AFIT. His last assignment was at the Pentagon with the Office of the Secretary of Defense. After retiring, he served as the Director of Purchasing and Supply Management for Fairfax County for 20 years. He received his CPPO and served on the Board of NIGP in various capacities, including President. He taught purchasing classes around the country and developed a training program for Montgomery County, Md. After his second retirement, he became active with the Prince William Extension Office and volunteered as a Master Gardener. Always active in church, he was a deacon and Bible teacher. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda Black Wellman; son, Stanley Paul Wellman; daughter, Andrea Dawn Wellman Hogge; grandchildren, Matthew Wellman, Sarah Wellman, Alex Hogge, Sam Wellman and Katie Hogge; daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Wellman; and son-in-law, Jerry Hogge. Visitation will be at Pierce Funeral Home in Manassas, Va., on September 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Centreville Baptist Church in Centreville, Va., on September 14, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas, Va.