WELLS, Charles Lee Jr., 71, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away October 12, 2019. Born March 3, 1948, "Charlie" retired as a supervisor after 38 years with the City of Richmond. He is survived by three sons, Charles III, Richard, Shannon; and sister, Charlene Coppridge. Charlie was fortunate to have eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A memorial service will be held November 2, 2019, 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 1500 Courthouse Road, 23236. A small reception to follow and a private internment will be held at a later date.