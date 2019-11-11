WELLS, Donald Elvin Sr., 73, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He leaves cherished memories to his loving wife, Dorothy Wells; daughters, Alicia Harrington (Lamont), Karle and Kristie Wells; son, Donald Wells Jr.; grandchildren, Kaylean and Jordan Harrington; sisters, Judy Farar, Ida and Cynthia Wells; brothers, Robert, Calvin, William, Frank and Ronald Wells; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. James Baptist Church, 2169 New Market Rd. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial