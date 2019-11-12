WELLS, Donald Elvin Sr., 73, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He leaves cherished memories to his loving wife, Dorothy Wells; daughters, Alicia Harrington (Lamont), Karle and Kristie Wells; son, Donald Wells Jr.; grandchildren, Kaylen and Jordan Harrington; sisters, Judy Farar, Ida and Cynthia Wells; brothers, Robert, Calvin, William, Frank and Ronald Wells; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 (today). Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at St. James Baptist Church, 2169 New Market Rd. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial