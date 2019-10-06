WELLS, Edward Sr., 89, of Colonial Heights, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019. He was the son of the late Dewey Gayle and Mary Ella Wells. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Reams Wells. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gordon Wells; and two sisters, Marion Brooks and Florence Crowder. Edward is survived by his son, D. Edward Wells Jr. (Lisa); daughter, Barbara Miller; grandchildren, Aaron Wells, Tyler Wells and Rachel Miller; and brother, Matt Wells. Mr. Wells proudly served his country in the United States Army. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be donated to Colonial Heights SPCA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial