WELLS, ISAAC

WELLS, Isaac, age 63, of Richmond, departed this life January 21, 2020. He is survived by mother, Miriam Wells; two sisters, Martha Wells and Alberta Wells Mbagwu; two brothers, McArthur Wells (Jacqueline) and Calvin Wells; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Hazel Turner; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 11:30 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:15 a.m. Monday.

Service information

Jan 27
Funeral Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
11:30AM
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
