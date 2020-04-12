WELSH, Carole Austin, passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 8, 2020. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Joe Welsh; her children, Carrie Allen (Justin Allen), Austin Spangler (Kunoor Jain-Spangler), Suzanne Welsh-Agnew (Tom Agnew); and two adoring grandsons, Jude (Carrie) and Brij (Austin); and her loyal and loving brother, Larry Austin. Carole graduated in 1963 from Highland Springs High School and then went on to earn her Bachelor of Science from Longwood College in 1967. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Carole touched many lives with her unconditional love and support. Her friends and family will remember her for this, along with her natural wit and kindness. She loved nature, gardening, writing poetry, spending time with her family and sitting on the beach with her feet in the water. She will be missed dearly but her strength, courage and humility will live on through her family. A private family celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…