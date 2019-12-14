WENTWORTH, Patricia Burruss "Punkin," beloved wife, mother and friend, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019. She was born in Richmond and raised in Midlothian, the daughter of the late Thomas R. and Betty (Heath) Burruss. Pat is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter and son. The first of three children, Pat is also survived by siblings, Edmund "Pete" C. Burruss and wife, Betty Jane and Edith Robson and husband, William; her beloved aunt and uncle, Joyce and William Bullock; as well as the many cousins, nieces and nephews she adored. She lived a full life traveling to the far corners of the world with her loving husband of 50 years by her side. She was a lover of animals, an avid reader and writer of short stories, and was especially fond of antique restoration, enjoying the thrill of the hunt during her many visits to estate sales. She will be greatly missed. A visitation will occur Saturday, December 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Graveside services will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. The family will host a luncheon to celebrate Pat's life at the County Seat Restaurant in Powhatan, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the conclusion of the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or your local animal shelter.View online memorial