WERNER, Ruth Hemp, 78, of Glen Allen, passed away on April 16, 2020, following a brief illness. A beloved wife and devoted mother, Ruth is survived by her husband, Helmut Werner; children, Karen Werner, Heidi Werner Stansbury and Dan Werner; grandchildren, Linus Stansbury, Zane Stansbury and Ridge Stansbury; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Clara Hemp; brother, John Thornton; and son-in-law, John L. Stansbury IV. After earning a B.S. degree from the Medical College of Virginia, she worked as a physical therapist for many years, and later in real estate. The service will be private, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in remembrance of Ruth to VCU Massey Cancer Center.

