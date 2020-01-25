WEST, Barbara Hamilton, 81, of Sandston, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Barbara graduated from John Marshall High School in 1956. She was a lifelong member of Calvary United Methodist Church and actively served in various roles over the years. Barbara retired from C&P Telephone Company after 19 years of service. After retiring from the phone company, she became a manager for Tupperware for 19 years. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Louise Hamilton; and her daughter, Katherine West Hailey. Barbara is survived by her husband of 58 years, Monte L. West; her son, Douglas L. West and his wife, Tabetha; a brother, Roy Hamilton; a son-in-law, Brian Hailey; and three grandchildren, Victoria, Emily and Elizabeth. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 27, at Calvary United Methodist Church in Richmond. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 1637 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, Va. 23231. Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge chapel, is handling the arrangements. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Barbara West, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
12:00PM-1:30PM
12:00PM-1:30PM
Calvary United Methodist Church
1637 Williamsburg Rd.
Richmond, VA 23231
1637 Williamsburg Rd.
Richmond, VA 23231
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Visitation begins.
Jan 27
Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
1:30PM
1:30PM
Calvary United Methodist Church
1637 Williamsburg Rd.
Richmond, VA 23231
1637 Williamsburg Rd.
Richmond, VA 23231
Guaranteed delivery before Barbara's Service begins.