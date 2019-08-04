WEST, Barbara I. (Moon), went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thurman O. Moon Sr.; and is survived by her husband, Wayne West; two brothers, Ralph Wheeler (Connie) and Timmy Wheeler (Kim); two sisters, Linda Hooks and Janice Brady; daughter, Virginia Adams (Bobby); son, Robert Wilson (Jaime); stepdaughter, Tammy Myers (Jerry); six grandchildren, Randy, Rebecca, Kirsten, Abbi, Matt and Lee; great-granddaughter, Allison; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. Barbara was the owner and operator of Standard Window Cleaning Company. The family would like to thank Dr. Minh Bui and the staff at Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham, for all the love and care they gave her. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Pl. Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial