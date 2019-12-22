WEST, Bebe W., 88, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on December 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Mallory; and her son, Berry West. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Eugene B. West Jr.; son, Kirk West and wife, Kim; son-in-law, Preston Mallory; daughter-in-law, Robin West; and their five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 10, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Network for Organ Sharing, 700 North 4th Street, Richmond, Va. 23219. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
WEST, BEBE
To plant a tree in memory of BEBE WEST as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.