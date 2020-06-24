WEST, Elizabeth "Liz," 94, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Liz was born in Clover, Va., to Billy and Lula Canada. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Manly Lee West; mother of Bryon Lee West (Pat); sister of David Franklin Canada (Edith) of Richmond, Nancy Conner, Sarah Eggleston, both of Roanoke and the late Bill Canada. Liz is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and a special nephew, Mike Eggleston (Lissa) who checked on her often in later years and offered help. The family would like to thank her wonderful friends, Koba Hockaday, Dorothy and Sonny Kersey, Dodie and Lance Clark for helping her when she needed assistance. Liz loved her church family, all types of animals, birds and bluegrass music. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at Washington Memorial Cemetery, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Westover Baptist Church, 1000 Westover Hill Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23225.View online memorial
