WEST, GWENDOLYN

WEST, Ms. Gwendolyn Marie Gilbert, 67, passed away suddenly on September 16, 2019. A Richmond native, she graduated from George Wythe High School and attended Virginia Commonwealth University. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert N. and Constance G. Gilbert; and her beloved son, Mathew Wright West. She is survived by her brother, Robert Nathan Gilbert Jr. (Celeste) of Pensacola, Fla.; and her former husband, Donald L. West of Lenexa, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews and devoted friends. Ms. West worked as a legal secretary and paralegal for several law firms in the Richmond area throughout her career and was active as a member and officer in the legal professional associations of RLSA and VALS. She was a long-standing member of Central Baptist Church and a member of the choir. Ms. West was also involved in various volunteer activities. To those she left behind, to have known her a little was an honor, to have known her well, a treasure beyond reckoning and now with her passing, a loss beyond measure. Funeral notice to follow later.View online memorial
